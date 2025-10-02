Looking At CRISPR Therapeutics's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CRSP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for CRISPR Therapeutics. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 28% bullish and 42% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $46,080, and 13 calls, totaling $1,287,574.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $95.0 for CRISPR Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CRISPR Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CRISPR Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRSP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $10.8 $10.4 $10.4 $75.00 $305.7K 169 321 CRSP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $34.3 $32.9 $33.56 $40.00 $167.8K 901 0 CRSP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $31.4 $31.4 $31.4 $40.00 $156.7K 901 100 CRSP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.1 $2.8 $2.9 $80.00 $115.7K 646 6 CRSP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $18.3 $16.8 $17.98 $70.00 $111.1K 445 63

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. The company is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. Crispr's first approved drug is Casgevy, which was developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and targets sickle-cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, which have high unmet medical needs. The company is advancing a variety of gene editing programs in immuno-oncology, cardiovascular, and a stem cell-derived therapy to treat Type 1 diabetes.

In light of the recent options history for CRISPR Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is CRISPR Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,017,110, the price of CRSP is up by 1.45%, reaching $67.12.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $75.0.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $80. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

