Block Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block (NYSE:XYZ) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $54,243 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $429,054.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $85.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Block options trades today is 3175.38 with a total volume of 2,139.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Block's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $2.98 $2.81 $2.91 $75.00 $217.5K 8.1K 898 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.4 $5.35 $5.4 $80.00 $54.0K 10.4K 114 XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.4 $3.25 $3.4 $85.00 $42.5K 1.6K 145 XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.82 $1.79 $1.79 $78.00 $31.5K 596 484 XYZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.1 $2.9 $3.0 $75.00 $30.0K 8.1K 138

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Present Market Standing of Block

Trading volume stands at 2,224,448, with XYZ's price up by 0.68%, positioned at $73.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Block

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.0.

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Block options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.