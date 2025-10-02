A Closer Look at Applied Digital's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in APLD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Applied Digital. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 54% bullish and 36% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,834, and 10 calls, totaling $700,864.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $38.0 for Applied Digital, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $38.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Digital Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.0 $16.7 $16.7 $12.00 $167.0K 4.2K 2 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.35 $7.0 $7.35 $26.00 $110.2K 959 224 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.68 $1.5 $1.62 $38.00 $81.5K 95 28 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $4.15 $3.95 $4.0 $24.00 $74.8K 3.2K 956 APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $5.05 $4.4 $4.55 $23.00 $72.8K 2.0K 160

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments: Data Center Hosting Business and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business, which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Digital, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Applied Digital

With a trading volume of 8,593,660, the price of APLD is up by 5.24%, reaching $26.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Applied Digital

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $43.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

