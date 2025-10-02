Netflix's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NFLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Netflix.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $199,016, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $268,930.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1150.0 to $1420.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 760.75 with a total volume of 607.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $1150.0 to $1420.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/10/25 $23.85 $21.35 $22.6 $1155.00 $113.0K 27 69 NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $110.55 $104.3 $110.55 $1260.00 $88.4K 1 0 NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $24.0 $20.85 $24.0 $1165.00 $81.6K 302 68 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $283.25 $280.0 $280.0 $940.00 $56.0K 108 3 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $54.0 $51.0 $54.0 $1200.00 $54.0K 3.4K 11

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Netflix, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Netflix

Trading volume stands at 821,358, with NFLX's price down by -1.97%, positioned at $1147.8.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 19 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Netflix

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1425.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $1500. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Loop Capital upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $1350.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Netflix, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.