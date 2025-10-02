What the Options Market Tells Us About Broadcom

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AVGO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Broadcom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $54,040, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $528,124.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $400.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Broadcom's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Broadcom's significant trades, within a strike price range of $230.0 to $400.0, over the past month.

Broadcom Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $6.15 $5.75 $5.94 $340.00 $189.6K 4.2K 288 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.2 $5.9 $6.13 $400.00 $79.1K 5.8K 31 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $64.7 $62.05 $62.05 $300.00 $74.4K 8.1K 13 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.65 $9.65 $9.65 $230.00 $54.0K 2.2K 100 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $1.18 $1.0 $1.18 $355.00 $47.4K 2.2K 169

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Broadcom, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Broadcom

Trading volume stands at 3,699,680, with AVGO's price up by 1.26%, positioned at $337.6.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $379.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Broadcom with a target price of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Broadcom with a target price of $342. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $355. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $400. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Broadcom with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.