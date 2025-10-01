Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Mobileye Global

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mobileye Global.

Looking at options history for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $2,609,405 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $326,478.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $15.0 for Mobileye Global, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mobileye Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mobileye Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Mobileye Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MBLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.95 $1.81 $1.95 $15.00 $1.2M 2.6K 12.9K MBLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.96 $1.83 $1.95 $15.00 $1.2M 2.6K 6.3K MBLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.94 $1.81 $1.95 $15.00 $48.7K 2.6K 13.2K MBLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.95 $1.83 $1.95 $15.00 $48.7K 2.6K 6.6K MBLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.65 $3.55 $3.65 $15.00 $35.4K 3.5K 144

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. It is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies. The company's reportable operating segment are Mobileye and Others. Its solutions comprise Driver Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, Mobileye Drive, Self-Driving System & Vehicles. It derives maximum revenue from Mobileye Segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Mobileye Global, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Mobileye Global's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 5,840,057, the MBLY's price is down by -0.64%, now at $14.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Mobileye Global

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $17.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Mobileye Global, targeting a price of $19. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Mobileye Global, targeting a price of $16. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Mobileye Global with a target price of $16.

