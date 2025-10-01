Behind the Scenes of Etsy's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETSY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Etsy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $442,409, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $478,189.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $90.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Etsy stands at 1677.86, with a total volume reaching 13,718.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Etsy, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.15 $22.05 $22.05 $90.00 $90.4K 2.0K 41 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $85.00 $87.2K 5.1K 3.7K ETSY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.75 $5.7 $5.7 $65.00 $79.8K 761 145 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $6.3 $6.15 $6.3 $65.00 $60.4K 471 102 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $1.5 $1.46 $1.5 $72.00 $60.2K 2.4K 218

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace in the US and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $12.5 billion in 2024 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. The firm connects about 95 million buyers and 8 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy and Depop (clothing resale).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Etsy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 7,390,624, the ETSY's price is up by 0.15%, now at $66.49.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Etsy

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $75.5.

* An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on Etsy, maintaining a target price of $81. * An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.