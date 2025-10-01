This Is What Whales Are Betting On Axon Enterprise

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $299,845, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $987,982.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $320.0 and $710.0 for Axon Enterprise, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axon Enterprise's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axon Enterprise's whale activity within a strike price range from $320.0 to $710.0 in the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $59.3 $59.2 $59.2 $710.00 $159.8K 56 1 AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $34.9 $34.0 $34.0 $700.00 $159.8K 456 333 AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $31.7 $31.0 $31.0 $700.00 $155.0K 456 233 AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $30.0 $30.0 $30.0 $700.00 $150.0K 456 104 AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $34.5 $30.0 $30.0 $700.00 $150.0K 456 4

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Where Is Axon Enterprise Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 336,533, the price of AXON is down by -2.23%, reaching $701.64.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Axon Enterprise

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $862.67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

