Looking At RTX's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards RTX (NYSE:RTX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RTX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for RTX. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $270,980, and 10 are calls, amounting to $821,941.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $167.5 for RTX over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of RTX stands at 320.22, with a total volume reaching 1,720.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in RTX, situated within the strike price corridor from $125.0 to $167.5, throughout the last 30 days.

RTX Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $23.45 $22.6 $22.6 $165.00 $368.3K 202 178 RTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.7 $15.75 $16.65 $165.00 $237.5K 79 163 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $49.0 $48.5 $48.8 $125.00 $122.0K 676 32 RTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $2.05 $1.98 $2.05 $167.50 $62.3K 229 545 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $2.33 $2.03 $2.33 $165.00 $61.8K 947 295

About RTX

RTX is an aerospace and defense manufacturer formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace and to the defense market across three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

Having examined the options trading patterns of RTX, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is RTX Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,010,216, the price of RTX is down -0.32% at $166.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About RTX

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $157.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Market Perform rating for RTX, targeting a price of $157.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for RTX with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.