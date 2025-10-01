10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NAKA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.00 $67.0K 7.1K 12.2K TMO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $550.00 $44.0K 42 7.0K MDT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $93.00 $89.6K 2.2K 3.8K QURE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $41.00 $25.1K 1.0K 1.0K VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $410.00 $43.1K 234 415 DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $230.00 $37.7K 1.3K 407 PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $30.00 $69.6K 4.5K 339 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $265.00 $58.8K 87 158 TGTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $36.00 $35.2K 471 154 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $220.00 $27.5K 5.5K 121

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NAKA (NASDAQ:NAKA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 7132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMO (NYSE:TMO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 51 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $1763.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDT (NYSE:MDT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 882 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 2230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QURE (NASDAQ:QURE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 722 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRTX (NASDAQ:VRTX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHR (NYSE:DHR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 471 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 134 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 4515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUM (NYSE:HUM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGTX (NASDAQ:TGTX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 107 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $2750.0 per contract. There were 5594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.