10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $190.00 $47.5K 49.3K 27.9K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $185.00 $53.9K 11.8K 13.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $520.00 $32.5K 6.9K 11.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $340.00 $86.8K 3.3K 6.0K U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $43.00 $98.5K 23.7K 5.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $29.0K 19.1K 3.0K FIG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $60.00 $58.4K 7.6K 1.8K LAES CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.00 $33.2K 19.6K 1.5K ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $28.0K 11.4K 1.4K CIFR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $19.00 $153.3K 42 1.2K

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 49332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 11820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $324.0 per contract. There were 6920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.8K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 3303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U (NYSE:U), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 1248 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.5K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 23785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 107 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 19133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIG (NYSE:FIG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.4K, with a price of $1299.0 per contract. There were 7645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LAES (NASDAQ:LAES), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 475 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 19647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZETA (NYSE:ZETA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 107 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 11471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 639 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.3K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

