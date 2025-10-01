Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 225 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 77 are puts, for a total amount of $4,847,153, and 148 are calls, for a total amount of $12,890,504.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $1300.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 1591.02 with a total volume of 453,610.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $1300.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $391.5 $390.0 $391.5 $330.00 $391.3K 0 8 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $361.9 $359.85 $361.9 $360.00 $289.3K 3 12 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $56.95 $56.75 $56.75 $720.00 $283.7K 1.6K 438 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $18.7 $18.5 $18.7 $720.00 $186.9K 1.1K 2.1K META CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $401.2 $399.6 $401.2 $320.00 $160.4K 22 8

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms

Currently trading with a volume of 12,771,942, the META's price is down by -2.09%, now at $719.06.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $922.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $920. * An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $925.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.