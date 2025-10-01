Decoding D-Wave Quantum's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on D-Wave Quantum.

Looking at options history for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $129,780 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $965,688.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $35.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in D-Wave Quantum's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to D-Wave Quantum's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.05 $4.95 $5.05 $26.00 $145.8K 2.4K 356 QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $6.35 $6.2 $6.35 $30.00 $127.0K 1.7K 201 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.6 $7.75 $8.6 $35.00 $110.9K 3.0K 129 QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $25.00 $87.5K 705 300 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $1.19 $1.17 $1.19 $25.00 $59.3K 2.0K 956

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Having examined the options trading patterns of D-Wave Quantum, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of D-Wave Quantum

Currently trading with a volume of 24,908,012, the QBTS's price is up by 2.19%, now at $25.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About D-Wave Quantum

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $33.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, maintaining a target price of $33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for D-Wave Quantum with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.