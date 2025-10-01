Spotlight on Corning: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Corning (NYSE:GLW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GLW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Corning.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,622, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $3,079,891.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $105.0 for Corning over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Corning's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Corning's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Corning Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $19.0 $18.8 $18.8 $65.00 $376.0K 6.3K 1.8K GLW CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $19.0 $18.55 $18.85 $65.00 $375.1K 6.3K 1.6K GLW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $19.05 $18.75 $18.85 $65.00 $373.2K 6.3K 1.2K GLW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $19.0 $18.7 $18.8 $65.00 $372.2K 6.3K 2.0K GLW CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $19.45 $19.15 $19.4 $65.00 $193.9K 6.3K 301

About Corning

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

In light of the recent options history for Corning, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Corning

With a trading volume of 3,349,380, the price of GLW is up by 1.3%, reaching $83.1.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Corning

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $89.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Corning, targeting a price of $91. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Corning, maintaining a target price of $93. * An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Corning options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.