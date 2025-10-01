SoFi Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,027,687 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,123,883.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1.0 to $43.0 for SoFi Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Technologies options trades today is 7919.03 with a total volume of 19,741.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $1.0 to $43.0 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.49 $2.45 $2.45 $23.00 $232.7K 894 2.2K SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.55 $3.5 $3.5 $23.00 $205.4K 3.4K 1.2K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $17.05 $15.75 $15.85 $12.00 $158.5K 1.0K 100 SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.88 $2.86 $2.86 $26.00 $149.8K 13.6K 1.1K SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.65 $0.63 $0.66 $21.00 $124.9K 7.7K 2.0K

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoFi Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 32,235,168, the price of SOFI is up 0.44% at $26.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About SoFi Technologies

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $26.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $29. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $18. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.