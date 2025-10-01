Rocket Lab's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RKLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Rocket Lab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,500, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $992,560.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $80.0 for Rocket Lab over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rocket Lab's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rocket Lab's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Rocket Lab 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.15 $50.00 $113.0K 10.2K 744 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $30.0 $29.0 $29.21 $20.00 $105.1K 3.1K 49 RKLB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $44.00 $94.0K 389 220 RKLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $11.25 $10.8 $11.0 $80.00 $88.0K 7.6K 124 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $3.15 $3.0 $3.15 $56.00 $63.9K 8 203

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Corp is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, and rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rocket Lab, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Rocket Lab

With a volume of 10,886,160, the price of RKLB is down -1.06% at $47.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on Rocket Lab

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $55.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.