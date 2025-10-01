Citigroup's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $214,575, and 16 were calls, valued at $2,075,553.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $145.0 for Citigroup, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Citigroup stands at 4768.56, with a total volume reaching 5,029.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Citigroup, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $29.9 $29.7 $29.8 $70.00 $1.1M 1.4K 1.0K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $16.2 $14.1 $14.05 $87.50 $140.5K 1.0K 100 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.05 $2.97 $2.97 $100.00 $126.2K 9.0K 819 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $14.75 $14.2 $14.42 $87.50 $113.8K 1.0K 180 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.65 $21.6 $21.65 $80.00 $95.2K 15.9K 41

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Citigroup, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Citigroup

Currently trading with a volume of 2,927,075, the C's price is down by -2.18%, now at $99.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $118.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Citigroup with a target price of $129. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $105. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $112. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Citigroup with a target price of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $123.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.