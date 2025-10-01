Microsoft's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Microsoft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,129,574, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $2,381,448.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $575.0 for Microsoft, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 3406.0 with a total volume of 16,293.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $575.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $151.45 $150.2 $151.4 $400.00 $696.4K 276 67 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $9.75 $9.45 $9.58 $500.00 $398.0K 632 440 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $6.8 $6.6 $6.72 $490.00 $282.5K 522 218 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $512.50 $254.8K 1.4K 985 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $8.05 $7.9 $8.0 $512.50 $200.0K 913 621

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Microsoft, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Microsoft

Trading volume stands at 5,043,028, with MSFT's price down by -0.98%, positioned at $512.85.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Microsoft

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $625.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $625.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Microsoft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.