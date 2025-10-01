Intel's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $147,466, and 7 were calls, valued at $498,450.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $40.0 for Intel, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $0.75 $0.73 $0.73 $36.00 $164.4K 8.1K 2.6K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.52 $2.52 $2.52 $35.00 $115.9K 3.3K 622 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $11.55 $11.55 $11.55 $32.00 $98.1K 2.3K 85 INTC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $2.1 $2.08 $2.1 $40.00 $84.0K 44.5K 867 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.1 $5.95 $6.0 $30.00 $60.0K 31.4K 16

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intel, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Intel

With a volume of 13,429,960, the price of INTC is up 1.21% at $33.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Intel

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $32.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Intel, targeting a price of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Intel, targeting a price of $35. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on Intel with a target price of $30. * In a positive move, an analyst from Benchmark has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $43. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $29.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

