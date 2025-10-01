Hims & Hers Health Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $323,321, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $4,495,879.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $100.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hims & Hers Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hims & Hers Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.75 $19.6 $19.6 $40.00 $294.0K 3.5K 230 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $54.1 $52.45 $53.03 $3.00 $265.1K 7.6K 420 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $54.1 $52.45 $52.99 $3.00 $264.9K 7.6K 420 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $54.1 $52.45 $52.93 $3.00 $264.6K 7.6K 370 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $54.1 $50.6 $52.91 $3.00 $264.5K 7.6K 220

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers, launched in 2017, is a telehealth platform that connects patients and healthcare providers to offer treatment options for specialties like erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skin care, mental health, and weight loss. Its offerings include generic, branded, and compounded prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, and supplements. The platform, which has more than 2 million subscribers, is available in all 50 states and certain European markets like the UK. It includes provider networks, electronic medical records, cloud pharmacy fulfillment, and personalization capabilities. Hims does not take insurance and only accepts payments directly from customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,012,130, with HIMS's price down by -0.71%, positioned at $56.31.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $68.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

