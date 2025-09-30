A Closer Look at AbbVie's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AbbVie.

Looking at options history for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) we detected 47 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $405,576 and 41, calls, for a total amount of $5,911,722.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $310.0 for AbbVie during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $4.0 $3.55 $3.75 $230.00 $1.1M 15.2K 6.0K ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.0 $3.75 $3.7 $230.00 $746.2K 15.2K 11.6K ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.75 $3.55 $3.65 $230.00 $547.5K 15.2K 9.0K ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.85 $230.00 $424.6K 15.2K 2.9K ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.2 $4.95 $4.95 $230.00 $247.5K 15.2K 13.2K

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics, including Botox. The 2024 acquisitions of Cerevel (neuroscience) and ImmunoGen (oncology) help supplement AbbVie's portfolio.

AbbVie's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,828,780, with ABBV's price up by 3.88%, positioned at $231.81.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $246.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on AbbVie, maintaining a target price of $260. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for AbbVie, targeting a price of $222. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for AbbVie, targeting a price of $245. * An analyst from Berenberg upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $270.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AbbVie with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.