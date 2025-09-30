Spotlight on Western Digital: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Western Digital.

Looking at options history for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) we detected 76 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,892,688 and 49, calls, for a total amount of $3,964,584.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $170.0 for Western Digital, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Western Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Western Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Western Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.1 $15.85 $16.1 $120.00 $322.0K 42 201 WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.05 $27.45 $27.66 $100.00 $276.6K 1.6K 161 WDC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $17.95 $17.85 $17.95 $120.00 $179.7K 192 22 WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $36.2 $36.0 $36.14 $85.00 $173.4K 340 95 WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.5 $16.4 $16.4 $125.00 $159.0K 44 163

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufactures its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Western Digital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Western Digital's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 10,541,831, the price of WDC is up by 2.36%, reaching $119.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Western Digital

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $130.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Western Digital options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.