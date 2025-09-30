Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $70,004, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $2,214,293.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $25.0 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus options trades today is 5254.92 with a total volume of 189,085.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.32 $0.27 $0.31 $21.00 $838.6K 37.6K 35.0K TEVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.8 $3.65 $3.75 $20.00 $187.5K 8.1K 508 TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.37 $0.35 $0.35 $21.00 $141.6K 37.6K 4.0K TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.31 $0.29 $0.31 $21.00 $121.3K 37.6K 7.9K TEVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.1 $3.85 $3.85 $20.00 $107.8K 8.1K 838

About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: the central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 15,129,348, the TEVA's price is up by 0.99%, now at $19.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus with a target price of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.