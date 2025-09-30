What the Options Market Tells Us About Palo Alto Networks

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PANW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Palo Alto Networks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $349,600, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,067,899.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $250.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palo Alto Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palo Alto Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $36.8 $36.6 $36.6 $170.00 $219.6K 1.5K 60 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.5 $8.35 $8.35 $220.00 $183.7K 2.7K 224 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $57.15 $55.85 $56.44 $150.00 $141.1K 1.1K 34 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $56.55 $56.0 $56.3 $150.00 $140.7K 1.1K 60 PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $28.35 $26.55 $28.35 $205.00 $107.7K 141 38

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

In light of the recent options history for Palo Alto Networks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,422,983, with PANW's price down by -0.39%, positioned at $203.16.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $229.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $216. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Tigress Financial lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $245. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $230. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palo Alto Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.