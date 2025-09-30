Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BLK

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for BlackRock.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $52,650, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $2,442,885.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $440.0 to $1250.0 for BlackRock during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in BlackRock's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to BlackRock's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $440.0 to $1250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

BlackRock Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $730.8 $726.0 $726.0 $440.00 $1.5M 1 21 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $706.0 $697.1 $699.7 $470.00 $489.7K 40 7 BLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $66.8 $65.8 $66.8 $1200.00 $120.2K 37 27 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $45.9 $42.2 $42.2 $1150.00 $80.1K 0 21 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $66.4 $63.4 $64.64 $1200.00 $38.7K 37 43

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $12.528 trillion in assets under management at the end of June 2025. Its product mix is diverse, with 54% of managed assets in equity strategies, 25% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset classes, 8% in money market funds, and 5% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for two-thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which, by our calculations, account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one-third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

BlackRock's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 267,169, the price of BLK is down by -1.27%, reaching $1160.68.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for BlackRock

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1275.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on BlackRock with a target price of $1350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for BlackRock, targeting a price of $1200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for BlackRock with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.