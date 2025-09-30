Norwegian Cruise Line's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NCLH often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 16% bullish and 75% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $540,000, and 11 calls, totaling $567,806.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Norwegian Cruise Line options trades today is 1100.57 with a total volume of 4,083.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Norwegian Cruise Line's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $3.65 $3.55 $3.6 $25.00 $540.0K 1.8K 1.5K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $4.9 $3.8 $3.8 $27.00 $76.0K 839 200 NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $25.00 $74.0K 1.5K 200 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $3.25 $3.1 $3.15 $30.00 $63.0K 2.1K 584 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $3.2 $3.1 $3.13 $30.00 $62.6K 2.1K 200

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 71,000). It operates 34 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 38,400 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,575,025, the price of NCLH is down -1.72% at $24.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Norwegian Cruise Line

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $34.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $31. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, maintaining a target price of $37.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Norwegian Cruise Line options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.