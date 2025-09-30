Vertiv Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertiv Holdings.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) we detected 71 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $255,672 and 67, calls, for a total amount of $3,521,202.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $180.0 for Vertiv Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vertiv Holdings options trades today is 1901.1 with a total volume of 11,021.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vertiv Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $46.0 $45.5 $45.75 $110.00 $457.5K 2 102 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.09 $2.01 $2.09 $135.00 $118.2K 1.5K 190 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.15 $25.8 $26.01 $135.00 $78.0K 2.2K 60 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.45 $23.2 $23.35 $140.00 $70.0K 3.6K 46 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.2 $10.95 $11.1 $140.00 $65.5K 7.2K 1.2K

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertiv Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Vertiv Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 3,331,141, the VRT's price is up by 2.93%, now at $147.51.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $162.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Roth Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $162.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vertiv Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.