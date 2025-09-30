10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $185.00 $29.4K 80.8K 318.1K BTBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $47.3K 7.7K 7.1K ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $280.00 $65.2K 1.6K 5.8K GTLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $50.00 $44.2K 17.1K 5.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $185.00 $148.0K 3.8K 5.6K MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $300.00 $34.8K 881 4.7K AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $320.00 $30.0K 4.0K 3.1K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $26.00 $249.0K 0 3.0K SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $80.00 $166.7K 5.1K 1.5K BMNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $50.00 $49.9K 6.4K 1.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 80875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTBT (NASDAQ:BTBT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 472 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 526 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 7750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 1697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GTLB (NASDAQ:GTLB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 369 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 17183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 3817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $1162.0 per contract. There were 881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 4041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $249.0K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.7K, with a price of $3335.0 per contract. There were 5190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $994.0 per contract. There were 6489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

