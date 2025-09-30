Booking Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 44 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,253,150, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,266,133.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5000.0 to $7200.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5000.0 to $7200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $884.1 $852.8 $868.45 $6300.00 $347.3K 13 4 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $794.3 $764.0 $779.15 $6200.00 $155.8K 12 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $607.9 $584.9 $599.9 $5400.00 $119.9K 9 4 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $277.2 $250.0 $259.84 $5400.00 $103.9K 4 4 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $510.0 $500.0 $510.0 $5400.00 $102.0K 0 0

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Booking Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 93,001, the price of BKNG is down -1.0% at $5399.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $6112.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $6250. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $5975.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.