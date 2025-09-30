Sea Unusual Options Activity For September 30

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Sea. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $71,383, and 6 are calls, amounting to $945,425.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $205.0 for Sea during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Sea stands at 482.62, with a total volume reaching 852.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Sea, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $205.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Sea 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $124.7 $122.05 $123.36 $55.00 $616.9K 288 50 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $1.75 $1.68 $1.75 $205.00 $107.8K 2 616 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.1 $6.9 $6.9 $175.00 $82.8K 998 120 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $111.8 $109.8 $111.27 $75.00 $55.6K 10 5 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $177.50 $51.6K 132 2

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sea, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Sea

Currently trading with a volume of 1,747,890, the SE's price is down by -2.38%, now at $177.13.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Sea

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $230.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

