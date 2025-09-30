IonQ Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on IonQ. Our analysis of options history for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) revealed 54 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 25 were puts, with a value of $2,026,425, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,919,697.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $110.0 for IonQ over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $24.1 $22.4 $23.0 $105.00 $299.0K 388 167 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $50.00 $284.7K 2.5K 1.1K IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.5 $11.2 $11.5 $70.00 $172.5K 7.4K 12 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $9.55 $9.4 $9.4 $50.00 $166.3K 394 380 IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $7.0 $6.45 $7.0 $69.00 $140.0K 1.1K 236

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

In light of the recent options history for IonQ, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of IonQ

With a trading volume of 12,358,565, the price of IONQ is down by -3.63%, reaching $61.93.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IonQ

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $74.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on IonQ, maintaining a target price of $60. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $75. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on IonQ, maintaining a target price of $75. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on IonQ, maintaining a target price of $80. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.