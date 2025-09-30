Texas Instruments's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TXN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Texas Instruments. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $4,312,210, and 5 are calls, amounting to $200,366.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $195.0 for Texas Instruments over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Texas Instruments stands at 896.29, with a total volume reaching 11,021.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Texas Instruments, situated within the strike price corridor from $125.0 to $195.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.15 $4.2 $160.00 $3.9M 3.6K 10.0K TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.8 $9.7 $9.7 $180.00 $226.9K 851 239 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $4.2 $4.2 $160.00 $115.1K 3.6K 274 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $24.0 $22.9 $22.9 $160.00 $52.6K 10 23 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $9.75 $9.6 $9.61 $195.00 $51.9K 55 56

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Texas Instruments, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 915,110, the price of TXN is down by -0.8%, reaching $181.76.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $206.67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Texas Instruments, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.