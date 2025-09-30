A Closer Look at NVIDIA's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) we detected 953 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 152 are puts, for a total amount of $14,050,831 and 801, calls, for a total amount of $75,065,636.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $360.0 for NVIDIA, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $2.28 $2.27 $2.28 $185.00 $409.2K 6.9K 77.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $2.94 $2.93 $2.93 $190.00 $293.0K 18.9K 52.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $14.0 $13.95 $14.0 $175.00 $270.2K 35.7K 3.4K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $41.45 $41.2 $41.24 $220.00 $243.7K 751 59 NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $41.4 $41.2 $41.24 $220.00 $235.3K 751 564

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NVIDIA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 119,966,299, the price of NVDA is up by 2.25%, reaching $185.95.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $221.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $210. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $215. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $220.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.