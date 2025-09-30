Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SBUX Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,000, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $564,982.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $90.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.8 $4.6 $4.8 $85.00 $90.2K 3.7K 25 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $4.25 $4.1 $4.1 $81.00 $61.0K 68 150 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $2.2 $2.17 $2.17 $84.00 $54.2K 1.7K 250 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $2.16 $2.05 $2.16 $84.00 $54.0K 1.7K 500 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $2.28 $2.05 $2.12 $84.00 $53.0K 1.7K 750

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries at the end of March 2025. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Starbucks

With a trading volume of 3,026,023, the price of SBUX is down by -1.43%, reaching $84.42.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Starbucks

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $95.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.