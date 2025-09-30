Lyft's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LYFT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Lyft. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $88,220, and 12 are calls, amounting to $615,496.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $35.0 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lyft stands at 12264.45, with a total volume reaching 3,187.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lyft, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.0 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.4 $3.3 $3.39 $35.00 $192.7K 51.6K 576 LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.24 $2.19 $2.19 $23.00 $62.4K 8.1K 357 LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.01 $1.98 $2.0 $25.00 $59.8K 7.0K 616 LYFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $1.4 $1.24 $1.32 $24.00 $52.8K 327 453 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.01 $1.97 $2.0 $25.00 $48.0K 7.0K 616

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Lyft's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 6,354,530, with LYFT's price down by -3.31%, positioned at $22.17.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lyft

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Lyft with a target price of $14. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Hold rating for Lyft, targeting a price of $18. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Lyft, maintaining a target price of $24. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lyft, maintaining a target price of $16. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Lyft with a target price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lyft options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.