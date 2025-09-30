What the Options Market Tells Us About Caterpillar

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Caterpillar. Our analysis of options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $837,513, and 13 were calls, valued at $657,710.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $370.0 and $520.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Caterpillar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Caterpillar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $370.0 to $520.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $46.9 $46.3 $46.74 $510.00 $103.8K 128 22 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $54.4 $53.3 $53.05 $520.00 $100.8K 147 33 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $54.35 $52.6 $52.6 $520.00 $99.9K 147 52 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $28.35 $27.1 $27.1 $480.00 $97.5K 132 106 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $28.15 $27.35 $27.4 $480.00 $95.9K 132 70

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries, resource industries, and energy & transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Present Market Standing of Caterpillar

With a trading volume of 363,096, the price of CAT is up by 0.03%, reaching $471.73.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $540.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $540. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $540.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

