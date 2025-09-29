Behind the Scenes of Hewlett Packard's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hewlett Packard.

Looking at options history for Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $139,033 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $5,174,186.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $25.0 for Hewlett Packard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hewlett Packard options trades today is 9865.33 with a total volume of 325,618.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hewlett Packard's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Hewlett Packard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.28 $1.2 $1.26 $25.00 $3.7M 35.2K 30.0K HPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.35 $4.25 $4.33 $22.00 $194.8K 2.2K 500 HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.82 $1.78 $1.82 $25.00 $181.7K 14.3K 1.2K HPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.82 $0.79 $0.82 $24.50 $123.0K 678 4.5K HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.35 $5.3 $5.3 $20.00 $63.6K 15.2K 0

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hewlett Packard, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Hewlett Packard

Trading volume stands at 10,872,058, with HPE's price up by 1.25%, positioned at $24.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 66 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Hewlett Packard

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Hewlett Packard, targeting a price of $21. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard with a target price of $26. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hewlett Packard, which currently sits at a price target of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Hewlett Packard with a target price of $23. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Hewlett Packard, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

