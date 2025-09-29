Looking At Celestica's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Celestica (NYSE: CLS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Celestica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $363,847, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,532,643.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $310.0 for Celestica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Celestica options trades today is 211.92 with a total volume of 402.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Celestica's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Celestica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $103.3 $101.1 $102.35 $160.00 $511.7K 26 50 CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $168.0 $165.6 $168.0 $90.00 $168.0K 198 10 CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $102.5 $101.4 $102.5 $240.00 $153.7K 27 15 CLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $25.7 $23.0 $24.4 $250.00 $73.3K 7 31 CLS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $79.1 $78.5 $78.5 $290.00 $62.8K 7 8

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

In light of the recent options history for Celestica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Celestica

With a trading volume of 1,657,716, the price of CLS is up by 1.64%, reaching $247.78.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Celestica

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $295.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Celestica with a target price of $295.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.