Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on HUT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Hut 8.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 8% bullish and 83%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $50,500, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $370,748.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $50.0 for Hut 8 over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Hut 8 stands at 2528.5, with a total volume reaching 3,056.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Hut 8, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Hut 8 Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.0 $4.85 $4.91 $40.00 $78.7K 6.8K 508 HUT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $2.79 $2.63 $2.63 $32.50 $39.4K 212 265 HUT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.6 $40.00 $35.5K 6.8K 142 HUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.85 $4.55 $4.6 $40.00 $34.6K 6.8K 175 HUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.99 $2.9 $2.9 $50.00 $32.1K 6.7K 570

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. The company has four reportable business segments: Power, Digital Infrastructure, Compute, and Other. It derives maximum revenue from the Compute segment which consists of Bitcoin Mining, GPU-as-a-Service, and Data Center Cloud operations. Its geographical segments include the United States and Canada, of which it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Hut 8, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Hut 8 Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,362,709, the HUT's price is up by 6.12%, now at $35.19.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Hut 8

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $46.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Roth Capital downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Hut 8 with a target price of $33.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.