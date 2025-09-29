Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BAC Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BAC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Bank of America. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $549,453, and 18 are calls, amounting to $2,241,861.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $70.0 for Bank of America, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bank of America stands at 9333.44, with a total volume reaching 27,595.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bank of America, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bank of America Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $4.05 $3.95 $4.0 $50.00 $400.0K 16.6K 1.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $2.41 $2.38 $2.38 $57.50 $238.1K 23 4.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $2.38 $2.35 $2.35 $57.50 $234.5K 23 2.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $2.38 $2.34 $2.34 $57.50 $234.1K 23 1.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.94 $1.91 $1.94 $55.00 $194.0K 31.2K 4.0K

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Bank of America, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Bank of America

With a trading volume of 11,112,996, the price of BAC is down by -0.03%, reaching $52.2.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Bank of America

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $59.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Bank of America with a target price of $58. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $56. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Bank of America with a target price of $66. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Bank of America with a target price of $56. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

