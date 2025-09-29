Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FDX

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx (NYSE: FDX) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $77,259 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $200,426.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $240.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for FedEx's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across FedEx's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $58.4 $55.7 $56.92 $190.00 $56.9K 49 10 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $20.1 $20.0 $20.0 $230.00 $50.0K 160 25 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.4 $4.25 $4.4 $240.00 $36.0K 1.4K 125 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $6.7 $6.35 $6.7 $230.00 $30.8K 166 81 FDX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $15.55 $14.7 $15.13 $240.00 $27.2K 1.2K 1

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Current Position of FedEx

Currently trading with a volume of 524,310, the FDX's price is up by 0.5%, now at $239.02.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 80 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for FedEx

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $265.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Market Perform rating for FedEx, targeting a price of $250. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to In-Line, setting a price target of $243. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $296. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $255. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $284.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.