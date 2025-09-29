Micron Technology Unusual Options Activity For September 29

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 89 extraordinary options activities for Micron Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 49% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,005,040, and 75 are calls, amounting to $5,121,736.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $220.0 for Micron Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Micron Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Micron Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Micron Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $24.05 $23.85 $23.94 $160.00 $478.8K 1.5K 66 MU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $8.3 $8.1 $8.19 $190.00 $327.8K 2.2K 1.1K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.25 $8.1 $8.2 $190.00 $122.9K 2.2K 620 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $37.9 $37.9 $37.9 $126.00 $113.8K 397 159 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.85 $7.7 $7.7 $220.00 $100.1K 480 215

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Micron Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Micron Technology

Currently trading with a volume of 17,793,133, the MU's price is up by 3.92%, now at $163.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Micron Technology

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $201.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $220. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $175. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

