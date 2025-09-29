10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $442.50 $79.1K 922 18.2K ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $70.00 $26.4K 276 6.1K NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.50 $40.0K 9.9K 4.1K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $15.00 $56.0K 4.7K 3.5K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $200.00 $94.8K 21.2K 2.7K MBLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $14.50 $42.9K 770 2.3K JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $35.00 $95.9K 57.8K 2.0K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $200.00 $244.3K 24 1.5K CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $365.00 $25.0K 178 561 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $410.00 $26.4K 925 102

• For TSLA (NASDAQ: TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $442.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.1K, with a price of $1218.0 per contract. There were 922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY (NASDAQ: ETSY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE: NIO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 262 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 9973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ: RIVN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 862 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 4746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ: AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1694 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 21230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY (NASDAQ: MBLY), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 1396 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ: JD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.9K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 57866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE: BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 509 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $244.3K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE: CVNA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE: HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

