10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $280.00 $214.5K 38.4K 17.9K SNDK CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $80.00 $325.0K 2 5.0K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $46.00 $161.6K 3.1K 4.8K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $20.00 $26.2K 4.1K 2.9K IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $62.00 $28.5K 548 2.7K RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $17.00 $36.9K 986 2.6K AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/10/25 $160.00 $37.0K 2.8K 2.3K MCHP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $80.00 $30.8K 3.0K 1.9K APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $800.00 $62.2K 914 1.8K BBAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.00 $28.2K 29.0K 1.7K

• For ORCL (NYSE: ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 81 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $214.5K, with a price of $3110.0 per contract. There were 38437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNDK (NASDAQ: SNDK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $325.0K, with a price of $3250.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ: IREN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 376 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.6K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 3166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ: CLSK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 4150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ: RIOT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 711 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 2807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCHP (NASDAQ: MCHP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 3082 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ: APP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.2K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBAI (NYSE: BBAI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 109 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 29069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

