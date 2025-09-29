Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on FUN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: FUN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Six Flags Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $315,710.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.5 to $30.0 for Six Flags Entertainment over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Six Flags Entertainment's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Six Flags Entertainment's significant trades, within a strike price range of $22.5 to $30.0, over the past month.

Six Flags Entertainment Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $1.4 $1.2 $1.28 $22.50 $98.0K 3.4K 760 FUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.25 $1.15 $1.25 $22.50 $63.6K 3.4K 1.6K FUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.25 $1.15 $1.2 $22.50 $34.7K 3.4K 1.9K FUN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $11.2 $10.8 $11.0 $30.00 $33.0K 0 30 FUN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $1.3 $1.2 $1.25 $22.50 $32.6K 3.4K 3.1K

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp is North America's regional amusement resort operator with approximately 27 amusement parks, around 15 separately gated water parks, and nine resort properties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It provides coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts, and a portfolio of beloved intellectual properties such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Six Flags Entertainment, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Six Flags Entertainment

With a trading volume of 1,318,593, the price of FUN is up by 1.32%, reaching $22.19.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Six Flags Entertainment

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $40.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Six Flags Entertainment with a target price of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Six Flags Entertainment with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.