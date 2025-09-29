This Is What Whales Are Betting On Eli Lilly

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Eli Lilly.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $646,055, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,103,597.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $640.0 to $850.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly options trades today is 754.85 with a total volume of 802.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly's big money trades within a strike price range of $640.0 to $850.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $28.5 $28.5 $28.5 $680.00 $285.0K 1.0K 1 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $118.5 $114.15 $116.0 $700.00 $232.0K 313 20 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $28.4 $28.35 $28.35 $780.00 $130.4K 580 3 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $55.75 $53.45 $53.89 $755.00 $107.7K 68 20 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $18.85 $16.95 $17.91 $850.00 $107.4K 1.3K 60

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 401,832, the price of LLY is down -0.86% at $718.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $940.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Berenberg lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $830. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1050.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

