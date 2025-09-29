Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRWV Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for CoreWeave. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $114,306, and 15 are calls, amounting to $744,789.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $97.5 to $280.0 for CoreWeave over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CoreWeave stands at 5362.8, with a total volume reaching 3,863.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CoreWeave, situated within the strike price corridor from $97.5 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $22.7 $21.3 $22.7 $170.00 $140.7K 4.8K 0 CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $15.55 $14.8 $14.8 $110.00 $100.6K 241 50 CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $13.6 $13.3 $13.3 $115.00 $79.8K 1.5K 61 CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $14.65 $13.3 $14.6 $110.00 $73.0K 241 50 CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $6.0 $4.7 $5.7 $120.00 $57.5K 2.2K 0

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

CoreWeave's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,804,311, the CRWV's price is up by 3.32%, now at $124.33.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On CoreWeave

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $159.2.

* In a positive move, an analyst from Wells Fargo has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $170. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Loop Capital lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $165. * Showing optimism, an analyst from JMP Securities upgrades its rating to Market Outperform with a revised price target of $180. * An analyst from Melius Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $165. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $116.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.