Decoding AbbVie's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABBV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for AbbVie.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $807,896, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $67,330.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $220.0 for AbbVie over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.95 $12.65 $12.85 $190.00 $321.2K 391 2 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.5 $11.25 $11.5 $220.00 $105.8K 891 101 ABBV PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $210.00 $86.5K 1.5K 570 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.8 $9.65 $9.8 $220.00 $83.3K 581 246 ABBV PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $8.15 $7.95 $8.15 $195.00 $60.3K 31 74

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics, including Botox. The 2024 acquisitions of Cerevel (neuroscience) and ImmunoGen (oncology) help supplement AbbVie's portfolio.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AbbVie, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of AbbVie

Trading volume stands at 2,435,721, with ABBV's price up by 0.87%, positioned at $220.44.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AbbVie

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $247.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

