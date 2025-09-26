Jabil's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Jabil. Our analysis of options history for Jabil (NYSE: JBL) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $561,552, and 11 were calls, valued at $536,822.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $300.0 for Jabil, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Jabil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Jabil's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Jabil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JBL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.3 $5.0 $5.2 $210.00 $180.4K 1.2K 957 JBL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $5.7 $5.3 $5.5 $210.00 $142.9K 1.2K 577 JBL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $19.2 $17.8 $18.48 $200.00 $138.6K 237 89 JBL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.3 $210.00 $81.0K 1.2K 1.2K JBL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.6 $27.3 $28.36 $200.00 $56.6K 151 22

About Jabil

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.The Company derives its revenue from providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

Current Position of Jabil

With a trading volume of 1,174,338, the price of JBL is up by 2.73%, reaching $215.94.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Jabil

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $261.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Jabil with a target price of $255. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Jabil, targeting a price of $267.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.