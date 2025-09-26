Taiwan Semiconductor Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 179 extraordinary options activities for Taiwan Semiconductor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 49% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 45 are puts, totaling $3,900,115, and 134 are calls, amounting to $13,678,797.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $420.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 1979.51 with a total volume of 34,823.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $29.5 $29.45 $29.5 $280.00 $539.8K 414 432 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $19.0 $18.8 $18.8 $280.00 $338.4K 961 218 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $81.15 $80.7 $80.7 $250.00 $330.8K 52 595 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $80.95 $80.1 $80.95 $250.00 $323.8K 52 675 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $80.8 $79.75 $80.8 $250.00 $323.2K 52 715

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 83,000 people.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Taiwan Semiconductor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Taiwan Semiconductor

Currently trading with a volume of 8,726,177, the TSM's price is down by -1.52%, now at $272.45.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Taiwan Semiconductor

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $325.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Taiwan Semiconductor, targeting a price of $325.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Taiwan Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.